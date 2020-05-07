Samina Ahmed and Manzar Sehbai’s photo wins the internet

A photo of veteran actors Samina Ahmed and Manzar Sehbai, who recently tied the knot, have been doing rounds on social media.

This adorable photo of the newlyweds give us hope that love still exists in the world. Fans have been showering love and praise on the picture.

The couple had tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on April 4. The news of their wedding was well received and congratulatory messages poured in for them.

They thanked fans for their blessings and good wishes.

Earlier, Samina was married to filmmaker Fareed Ahmad who passed away in 1993.

Samina and Manzar will be seen in an upcoming web series soon.

