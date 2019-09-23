First lady Samina Alvi said China and Pakistan are great friends and would continue cooperation in various fields.

She made these remarks while inaugurating “China-Pakistan friendship computer lab” at Mohsin Murtaza Shaheed Model School for boys, G-6/4 in Islamabad on Monday, Radio Pakistan reported.

She said the friendship between Pakistan and China is very important and valuable. The cooperation between the two countries helped maintain peace in the region, Mrs. Alvi added.

The first lady said Pakistanis could not possibly forget what China has done for their nation over the years. “We have to learn the innovative measure by the Chinese government on poverty alleviation so as to improve Pakistani’s people livelihood.”

The present government is spending billions of rupees to raise the standard of education and enable students to face future challenges, Samina Alvi said.

The lady thanked the Chinese embassy for the establishment of a computer lab and said it would provide a platform to students for their creative writing endeavors, study and research.

She said the institute after equipping with the latest facilities has transformed into an effective knowledge center for students.

The first lady asked the students to work hard as the government is spending its precious resources on their studies.

Speaking on the occasion, the spouse of Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Mrs. Lou Xinyu said China would continue its cooperation for providing the latest technology and other facilities to the Pakistani students.

