Samina Alvi terms Pink Ribbon symbol of hope against breast cancer  

ISLAMABAD: First Lady Samina Arif Alvi on Monday termed Pink Ribbon a symbol of hope against breast cancer.

Addressing a seminar on breast cancer awareness in Multan, Samina Arif acknowledged efforts of Pink Ribbon Pakistan in spearheading awareness on breast cancer.

Speaking on the occasion, she encouraged all women above 40 years to have a mammography once a year to make breast cancer a disease of the past, Radio Pakistan reported.

Samina Arif said that “If breast cancer is diagnosed at an early stage, there are more than 90 per cent chances of full survival.”

Addressing the seminar, Punjab Minister for energy Dr Akhtar Malik said that cancer ward of 100 beds will start functioning in Nishtar Hospital Multan in May next year which will be great treatment facility for the people of the area.

Read More: President Alvi urges religious scholars to raise awareness about breast cancer

Earlier on October 7, President Dr Arif Alvi here had urged religious scholars and media to play their due role in creating awareness about breast cancer.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad, President Alvi had said, “Allah Almighty commanded the mother to breast feed her child for two years and added that breastfeeding lowers breast cancer risk.”

He had said the disease should be discussed openly for early diagnosis and added that members of parliament should also play their role in this regard.

Comments

comments