Renowned Pakistani mountaineer Samina Baig, who holds the distinction of being the first Pakistani woman to summit Mount Everest, has set off on a quest to become the first Muslim and Pakistani woman to conquer K2.

“Dear family and friends, it’s my great pleasure to share that I and my team have arrived in Skardu, we will be leaving tomorrow for K2 base camp InshaAllah,” Samina announced on Instagram on Thursday, sharing a picture of herself with five other hopeful climbers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samina K Baig (@saminabaigofficial)

The experienced high-altitude climber also shared a picture of herself earlier today, presumably right before embarking on her journey towards the basecamp. “Never measure the height of a mountain until you reach the top,” she wrote, calling the impending journey her “dream expedition.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samina K Baig (@saminabaigofficial)

If she manages the ascent, Samina will not just be the first Pakistani woman but also the first Muslim woman to summit K2.

Talking to a local publication, Samina shared that she isn’t fazed by the fate of renowned mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara who went missing on K2 in February 2021 during an attempt at a winter ascent of the formidable peak.

“Like victory and defeat in other sports, mountaineering is all about life and death,” she was quoted.

Samina became the first Pakistani woman to summit the world’s highest peak, Mount Everest, in 2013 at the age of 21 and has since set off on a number of expeditions around the world.

Here’s extending our warmest prayers for her success and safe return.

