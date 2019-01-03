Maulana Samiul Haq’s driver caught lying during polygraph test

LAHORE: The driver of slain Jamiat Ulema Islam-Sami (JUI-S) chief Maulana Samiul Haq, who was assassinated at his residence in Rawalpindi last year, lied during a polygraph test conducted to ascertain facts about the case, ARY News reported on Thursday.

“Maulana’s driver, Ahmed Shah, underwent a polygraph test at Punjab Forensic Science Agency, during which he was caught lying,” said sources privy to the matter.

Shah was asked two questions: Whether he knows the murderers of Maulana Samiul Haq and was he part of the murder plot?

The sources said the driver kept changing his statements during the test, while DNA samples of two individuals matched with the samples collected from the Haq’s room.

The sources further said, the three individuals spoke truth during the polygraph test.

Haq, an influential religious scholar and former senator, was stabbed to death at his residence in Rawalpindi on November 2, 2018. Hamid ul Haq, son of Maulana Samiul Haq, said his father was unwell and taking rest at home when he came under the attack.

He said Maulana Sami ul Haq’s driver and gunman were away when he was stabbed and added that when one of his servants returned he saw his father lying in a pool of blood.

Comments

comments