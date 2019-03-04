Samjhota Express to resume operations today after hiatus

LAHORE: The Samjhota Express train service between Pakistan and India will resume its operations today after a brief hiatus owing to rising tensions between the two neighbouring countries since the Pulwama attack.

The train, which runs between Wagah in Pakistan and Attari in India twice a week, will depart today at 8:00am.

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed had earlier on Saturday announced the resumption of the train service.

Addressing the media, he said the service will resume on March 4 and will continue as per its schedule.

Last week, the Ministry of Foreign had announced the suspension of Samjhota Express train service in light of the prevailing tensions with Indian.

“Samjhota Express will resume its operations as soon as the security situation improves between India and Pakistan,” said the Foreign Office in a statement.

It is noteworthy that flight operations resumed at Lahore airport on Sunday after being suspended for more than 72 hours as Pakistani airspace remained closed owing to escalating tensions with India.

Pakistan had closed its airspace and suspended flight operations at all major airports, including in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said domestic and international flight operations resumed at the Allama Iqbal International Airport at 6 am on Sunday.

