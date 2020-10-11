Samosa vendor rapes six-year-old child in Okara  

OKARA: A samosa vendor on Sunday allegedly raped a six-year-old child in Okara, in yet another case of sexual assault in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the child went out to buy a samosa when the accused tried to sexually assault him. The accused is identified as Adeel, who sells samosas on a stall.

The police have registered a case against the accused, who ran after people in the neighbourhood caught him red-handed. “We are searching for the culprit and will apprehend him soon,” the police said.

In a similar incident on October 07, a woman and her daughter were allegedly raped and assaulted by a man in Lahore.

Read More: Lured with job offer, woman gang raped in Lahore hotel

According to the details, the victims approached the Factory Area police station and got a rape case registered against Abdul Razzaq.

In her statement to the police, the woman said that Abdul Razzaq had lured her to Lahore where he subjected her and her daughter to sexual abuse at gunpoint. The police have registered a case and launched investigations into the incident.

