LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Information Syed Samsam Ali Bukhari in a press conference today (Tuesday) said that the current hue and cry in the opposition is due to accountability, ARY News reported.

Bukhari questioned the opposition’s meetings, rallies and conventions saying that why are they being done at this time only and why was there a disconnect with the masses when these political parties were in power.

The minister also claimed that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has plotted and planned a political anarchy.

He was resolute that no matter how much the opposition plotted or planned the people of the country are wise enough to not fall for their trickery.

Bukhari also claimed that international Public Relations firms were on board with the opposition to devise an anti-government strategy and create chaos in the country.

Earlier, Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Syed Samsam Ali Bukhari on Monday (yesterday) said that he was befuddled by Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s campaigns, rallies and press conferences owing to her conviction in corruption charges.

Bukhari addressing a press conference said: “It is the first time in history where a convict was hurling blames towards the courts and security institutes of the country.”

Bukhari said that Sharif Family had been involved in preparing fake documents and tempering record. He said that PML-N sough to bring Pakistani politics at a point of no return.

The minister said that in Naya Pakistan, everyone had equal rights and added that those who considered themselves above the law would be brought to justice. He said that PML-N’s leadership was trying to escape from the accountability process by creating unrest in the country.

Earlier in the day, accountability court Judge Arshad Malik, who had sentenced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to jail had denied Maryam Nawaz’s allegations.

Yesterday, Maryam had claimed the judge was blackmailed into convicting Nawaz without any evidence in a video showed during her press conference.

In a press release issued here from Islamabad, today, Judge Malik had said that video clip was not representative of their conversation. He had said the video was not reflective of what he said to Nasir Butt.

