‘Looters and plunderers of Rs24,000 bn debt cannot go scot-free’

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Syed Samsam Bukhari on Thursday clarified that those indulging in loot and plunder of debt amounting to 24,000 billion rupees cannot go scot-free.

Bukhari, while slamming the opposition’s allegations, questioned how come those hurling accusations against one another can become allies today.

In his statement, he said, “It’s a great irony that PML-N is now defending Pakistan People’s Party.”

“Opposition parties have joined hands with one another on the pretext of nurturing grudge against Prime Minister Imran Khan and [ruling] Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI),” added Information Minister.

He further said that Asif Ali Zardari had been sent behind bars during the two tenures of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

” Nawaz Sharif turned politics of respect into politics of corruption.”

He urged authorities to hold investigations on how come culture of loot and plunder started after 1985.

Bukhari also criticised Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice president, Maryam Nawaz’s speech. He said that it is heart-rending to listen to Maryam Nawaz’s speech based on foul language.

“We will have to safeguard our national institutions in order to save the country. The statements issued by PML-N leaders against the army tantamount to pre-meditated plan. [PML-N top leaders] Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif are chanting their own slogans,” concluded Bukhari.

