Opposition trying to divert attention from key issues: Samsam Bukhari

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Samsam Bukhari on Sunday said that the opposition parties wanted to divert public attention from key issues through different tactics, ARY News reported.

In his statement, Bukhari said that the ‘Titanic of corruption’ will be drowned soon. He said that the persons who looted national treasury will face its consequences for their wrongdoings.

The information minister said, “Every citizen has a basic right to get corruption-free society. Prime Minister Imran Khan is putting the country on the right path.”

Bukhari said, “Nobody could point finger on the present government for corruption. Neither we will do any wrongdoing nor anyone would be allowed to do it.”

He said that the opposition was attempting to divert attention from core issues of the country. Bukhari said that anti-corruption drive will be continued at any cost.

