Samuel L. Jackson receives COVID vaccine wearing Avengers mask

Samuel L. Jackson is the latest Hollywood star to qualify for and receive the COVID-19 vaccine, as shared by the Pulp Fiction star on his official Instagram account.

Jackson, 72, falls under the Los Angeles county’s 65-and-up eligibility criteria for receiving the jab and shared his trip to The Forum on his Instagram over the weekend. He even stuck to his Marvel roots, rocking an Avengers facemask in a selfie – he plays the founder of the Avengers, Nick Fury.

“At The Forum getting that 1st jab,” he wrote as he shared pictures of the vaccination centre and himself. He also added the apt hashtag, ‘#LookOutWorldBoutToBustBackOut’.

The Django Unchained actor was lauded by fellow celebrities and fans alike in the comments section, including from Salma Hayek, Kevin Bacon, Naomi Watts, etc. One fan wrote, “You’re brave!” while another quipped, “Your mask is awesome!”

Other celebrities who have received the vaccine include Ian McKellen, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Joan Collins, Martha Stewart, and Pakistan film star Reema Khan.

