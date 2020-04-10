Fans shower praise on Sana Javed after Ruswai’s latest episode

Renowned actor Sana Javed recently took to social media to thank fans for all the appreciation and love they sent her way for essaying the role of a strong woman in Ruswai.

Taking to Instagram, the actress, who plays Sameera in ARY Digital’s Ruswai, wrote “What a beautiful morning to see my DM, inbox,Twitter flooded with the amazing response for my performance in yesterday’s episode of #Ruswai.”

She added “Sameera is a Phoenix that rises from the ashes. I am overwhelmed with the love and appreciation of my fans and viewers. Grateful for your support.”

The concept of Watta Satta is an integral theme of the drama. It also stars Mikaal Zulfiqar in a lead role.

