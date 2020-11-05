Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal, the newest ‘it-couple’ in tinsel town, have been radiating newly-wedded bliss lately and what’s a better time than now for them to share details about their courtship with fans? That’s what we thought!

The couple chose to share pictures from their intimate engagement ceremony that was carefully kept private for about two years before the two decided to tie the knot in October!

Sana took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with a traditional floral garland around her neck, saying, “Throwback to our baat pakki/engagement picture,” adding that she wouldn’t be uploading a picture of the two as a couple because “Umair was not dressed for the occasion.”

Soon after Sana uploaded her picture from that memorable day, Umair Jaswal shared the picture everyone was waiting for from that big day.

“Truth be told, I was riding my bike and went straight to Sana’s place. She was furious but couldn’t stop laughing. Forced me to at least take off my biker jacket for this picture,” he revealed, adding that he was glad that they managed to capture the moment.

Here’s wishing the happily-married couple a blissful life together!

View this post on Instagram Happiest Alhamdullilah🥰 A post shared by Sana Javed (@sanajaved.official) on Oct 28, 2020 at 7:49am PDT

View this post on Instagram Alhamdullilah 🥰 A post shared by Sana Javed (@sanajaved.official) on Oct 20, 2020 at 10:19am PDT

