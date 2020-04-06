Sana Javed, Momal Sheikh reminisce childhood memories

Popular actors Sana Javed and Momal Sheikh shared some precious childhood memories on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the Ruswai actor posted a photo from her childhood in which she can be seen wearing a traditional dress stitched by her mother.

Sana penned down an endearing note for her mother as well: “Here I’m wearing my favorite traditional Hyderabadi(Deccan) kharha duppata that my mommy stitched for me. Love you Ammi for being the best stylist I’ve ever had.”

“We love clinging on to our mothers as kids and here I’m a little sad cause my mommy put me down to take a picture when all I wanted was to be in her arms. I still get sad everytime I’m away from her while working,” she addd.

The starlet urged fans to cherish their mothers like we used to as kids.

Meanwhile, Momal shared an adorable childhood photo with her brother Shehzad Sheikh on Instagram wearing party hats.

“Look what I found,” she captioned it.

Ayesha Omar also shared a photo with her brother to wish him on his special day and said she wishes he was quarantining with her in Pakistan.

