Renowned actor Sana Javed’s throwback picture with her young brother is proof that there is no bond like the sibling bond.

Taking to Instagram, the 26-year-old actress shared a picture reminiscing childhood memories. She can be seen holding her younger brother and the duo looks adorable.

“Love you ♥️🤗 @abdullah_javed,” she captioned the photo.

She sent birthday wishes his way on Sunday, praying for him to get all the success and happiness in the world.

A recent picture of the brother-sister duo shows their bond is still the same till date.

On the work front, her recent stint in ARY Digital’s drama Ruswai has made viewers shower praises for her talent. She has been lauded for her portrayal of a rape survivor named Sameera.

Sana Javed, however, recently shared that is isn’t easy pulling off the character. “It entailed dying inside a million times and more which will still be less than the actual victims of abuse,” she wrote on Instagram.

