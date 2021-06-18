Sana Javed turns bike rider for husband Umair Jaswal

It seems like Sana Javed has vowed to learn more from husband Umair Jaswal, as she jumped on his favorite ride, a Harley Davidson, to drive him around!

Sana took to Instagram to share a picture of herself atop a Harley Davidson with Umair hanging on tight for a thrilling ride! “Hope you enjoyed the ride,” she captioned the picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sana Javed (@sanajaved.official)

It’s well known that Umair is a motorbike enthusiast, with impressive rides of his own. This isn’t the first time that the couple has shared pictures/videos of themselves riding around town on his fancy motorbikes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sana Javed (@sanajaved.official)

Earlier in Nov. 2020, just days after the two tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Oct. 2020, Sana shared a video of them whizzing through Islamabad roads on Umair’s bike. “You’re only one bike ride away from a good mood,” she wrote.

Comments

comments