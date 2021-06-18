Sana Javed turns bike rider for husband Umair Jaswal
It seems like Sana Javed has vowed to learn more from husband Umair Jaswal, as she jumped on his favorite ride, a Harley Davidson, to drive him around!
Sana took to Instagram to share a picture of herself atop a Harley Davidson with Umair hanging on tight for a thrilling ride! “Hope you enjoyed the ride,” she captioned the picture.
View this post on Instagram
It’s well known that Umair is a motorbike enthusiast, with impressive rides of his own. This isn’t the first time that the couple has shared pictures/videos of themselves riding around town on his fancy motorbikes.
View this post on Instagram
Earlier in Nov. 2020, just days after the two tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Oct. 2020, Sana shared a video of them whizzing through Islamabad roads on Umair’s bike. “You’re only one bike ride away from a good mood,” she wrote.