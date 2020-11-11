Sana Javed, Umair Jaswal are couple goals as they ride a bike around town

Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal, the newly-wed couple of tinsel town are busy serving couple goals for their fans.

After sharing that Umair had encouraged her to take up self-defense and posting videos of herself at a shooting range, Sana took to Instagram late on Tuesday to upload a video of them riding a bike around town! Talk about a a moment made for the movie-screens.

“You’re only one bike ride away from a good mood,” wrote Sana, seen clad in a leather biker jacket like her beau. It’s nice to note that they made safety a priority – both were seen wearing helmets.

Umair also shared a photo of himself with his gorgeous wife.”Making her fall in love with Islamabad,” he wrote, adding that the two were enjoying “bike rides and winter sun.”

The stunning couple tied the knot earlier on October 20 after keeping their relationship well under wraps for about two years.

View this post on Instagram Never a dull moment with this one 😁 MASHAALLAH ❤ A post shared by Umair Jaswal (@umairjaswalofficial) on Oct 24, 2020 at 7:24am PDT

