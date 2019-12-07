Model Sana Sarfaraz’s wedding festivities kick off with a mayun

The wedding functions of model and actor Sana Sarfaraz have begun and are in full swing. The festivities kicked off with a simple mayun ceremony.

The actress, who entered the showbiz industry in 2012, took to Instagram and shared pictures from the colourful event.

Sana Sarfaraz posted candid photographs from the event, giving her fans a sneak peek into the mayun ceremony and rituals.

The happy bride looks beautiful in a bright yellow traditional dress paired up with flower jewellery. She shared a boomerang and wrote “The Mayun boomerang I always wanted.”

The couple looks adorable in the photos shared by the starlet.

The model tied the knot to Dubai-based knot with her fiancé of a little over a month, Amin Qureshi, a Dubai-based aviation professional in June.

Sana Sarfaraz had announced her engagement to Amin earlier this year in April. Her partner went down on one knee to propose the actress in Dubai.

Wishing the happy couple a lifetime of happiness!

