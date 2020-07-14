Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Sanam Baloch celebrates birthday amidst love and laughter

Sanam Baloch, birthday

Popular actor and television presenter Sanam Baloch celebrated her birthday in quarantine in the presence of close family. 

Turning to Instagram, she shared photos from the mini birthday celebration.

Fans sent in birthday wishes and love to the Teri Raza actress.

The starlet was last seen in a drama last year.

Speaking about how she entered showbiz in an interview earlier, Baloch had revealed  “I never thought I’d work in the entertainment. Whenever I was asked about what I’d want to be when I grow up, I always used to say ‘I’ll become the prime minister of Pakistan.'”

She had also said that her elder sister convinced her to pursue acting and that’s how she made her TV debut.

View this post on Instagram

🐾 Iloveyou Brownie 🤎

A post shared by Sanam Baloch (@thesanambaloch) on

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Sanam Baloch does Sheikh Rasheed on Tik Tok

Lifestyle

Sanam Baloch is the latest celebrity to embrace Tik Tok

Lifestyle

How TikTok helped influencers’ rise to fame!

Lifestyle

Model Alizeh Shah’s Tik Tok videos will leave you in splits


ARY NEWS URDU