Pakistani actor and Sanam Jung posted a heartfelt note for her mother thanking her for raising her in the best possible manner.

The actress took to Instagram and posted a picture with her mother paying a sweet tribute to her.

“I made her bun. There was a time when she used to dress me up and make my hair. Look how times have changed Ami!” she wrote.

Sanam lauded her for providing the best for her always. “When I look at you smiling, it reminds me of how you have raised us in the best possible way under different circumstances.”

“I have seen you excel your professional as well as your personal life. Looking after four crazy girls along with a loving yet strong headed husband must have been a tough task,” she added.

The Dulha Mein Le Ke Jaung actor said her mother is the strongest woman she has known who deserves the best.

Sanam Jung is a proud mom to her almost 3-year-old daughter, Alaya Qassam Jaffri.

