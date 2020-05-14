Renowned actor Sanam Saeed has expressed her concern over people flocking to markets for Eid shopping as coronavirus lockdown was eased across Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, the starlet asked everyone whether we really need to run to the markets for Eid shopping.

“Will we go back to our old ways without showing any change? Please ehtiyaat say bahir jaain. This is another crucial time since everyone is rushing out together at once. Maybe try celebrating Eid differently this year?” she further wrote.

Do we really need to run to the markets for eid shopping? Will we go back to our old ways without showing any change? Please ehtiyaat say bahir jaain. This is another crucial time since everyone is rushing out together at once. Maybe try celebrating eid differently this year? — Sanam Saeed (@sanammodysaeed) May 13, 2020

Like the Aakhri Station actor, Ushna Shah also wants people to take precautions while going avoid and practice social distancing.

Saeed returned to Pakistan in mid-April through a special flight after being stranded in Thailand for weeks due to the pandemic. She was there for a film’s shoot along with Shamoon Abbasi, Mohib Mirza and other actors.

