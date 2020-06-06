Let’s stop looking for a topic or a person to attack: Sanam Saeed

Renowned actor Sanam Saeed recently took to social media to share an important message about life in quarantine.

She told her followers to be grateful for their blessings and to stop worrying about other people’s lives.

Taking to Instagram, the starlet wrote “What happened to looking for the good in everything? Striving to be the best version of ourselves? Being mindful, checking our intentions before our actions.”

She further added, “What happened to peace, tolerance and kindness. Being locked away in quarantine seems to be bringing out the worst in us now instead of visibly showing growth and reflecting the change. Stop worrying about other people’s lives. Let’s stop being so harsh and looking for a topic or a person to attack.”

Sanam shared that with so many free for all opinions we are all basically damned if we do or damned if we don’t talk about something.

She advised people to be grateful for those around them who are alive and okay and for the opportunities in life.

“Don’t let social media platforms control your thoughts and opinions. Try not to spend time worrying about being left behind, or being so judgmental about other. These are all a huge distraction from spending more time manifesting and visualizing your goals and dreams.”

The actress urged people to try to heal ourselves and one another by making that one small intentional shift in our thoughts and actions as we all hurting at some level or at some point in time.

