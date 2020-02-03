Watch: Sanam Saeed, Zoe Viccaji sing ABBA’s ‘Mamma Mia’

Pakistani starlets Sanam Saeed and Zoe Viccaji sung ABBA’s classic Mamma Mia at a wedding entertaining guests.

Singer Rachel Viccaji recently tied the knot with Vancouver based musician Ashar Kazi.

Best friends Sanam and Zoe, the bride’s sister took to the stage and lit up the wedding festivities with their beautiful singing.

Although Sanam is an actor primarily but she featured as a backing vocalist in the third season of Coke Studio.

Meanwhile, Zoe is a professional singer since 2009. She started her career at the age of seventeen by joining a local band Ganda Bandas.

Some celebrities also graced the ceremony with their presence including Parey Hut Love director Asim Abbasi and actor Sheheryar Munawar.

Comments

comments