ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday removed Wajid Zia as Director-General of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), ARY News reported.

A notification to this effect was issued by the Establishment Division.

According to a notification, Sanaullah Abbasi, who was serving as Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has been appointed as the new FIA DG.

Zia has been posted as the DG National Police Bureau while Moazam Ansari currently serving as Commandant Frontier Corps (FC) appointed new IG KP.

The federal cabinet approved the new appointments through a circulation summary.

The government had appointed the former head of the Panamagate joint investigation team, Wajid Zia, as director-general of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) back in November 2019.

It is pertinent to mention here that last year in December the federal government had appointed Sanaullah Abbasi as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Sanaullah Abbasi has also served as head of the Sindh Counter Terrorism Department.

