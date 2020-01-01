Sanaullah Abbasi named new IGP of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday removed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Naeem Khan from his post and appointed a senior police officer, Sanaullah Abbasi as the new police chief of the province, ARY News reported.

A notification to this effect has been issued by the Establishment Division following approval of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Sanaullah Abbasi, a BS-21 officer of the Police Services of Pakistan, presently serving as Inspector General of Police, Government of Gilgit Baltistan, under Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Division, is transferred and posted as Provincial Police Officer (PPO) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in his own pay and scale, with immediate effect and until further orders,” read the notifcation.

Abbasi had taken charge as 16th Inspector General of Gilgit Baltistan Police in June 2018.

Sanaullah Abbasi has also served as head of the Sindh Counter Terrorism Department.

It is noteworthy that Naeem Khan, a grade-22 officer of the Police Services of Pakistan (PSP), was appointed KP IG last year in Feb.

In Nov, the government had replaced Captain (Rtd) Arif Nawaz Khan with Shoaib Dastgir as the inspector general of Police (IGP) in Punjab.

