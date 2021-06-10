Sanaullah Zehri, Abdul Qadir Baloch likely to join PPP

KARACHI: Former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Abdul Qadir Baloch and Sanaullah Zehri have agreed to join Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources privy to the matter told ARY News that former federal minister Abdul Qadir Baloch met with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari at Zardari House in Karachi.

With the inclusion of two former PML-N leaders into PPP, several other key leaders of PML-N from Balochistan will also join PPP.

The formal announcement by two leaders will be made in a press conference in the coming days, said sources.

It is pertinent to mention here that PML-N Balochistan chief Abdul Qadir Baloch on November 01 announced to part ways with the party citing rhetoric against the Pakistan Army from the platform of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Read More: Ex-PMLN Balochistan chief Qadir Baloch defers decision to join new party

“The only reason I have decided to part ways with the PML-N is its narrative against Pakistan Army,” he said while terming the act as unacceptable for him.

Former Chief Minister of Balochistan Sardar Sanaullah Zehri in November 2020 also announced to quit the PML-N and threw a challenge towards his former party to win even a single seat from the province without their support.

Nawab Sanaullah Zehri had also announced to form a new party along with his other political associates.

Comments

comments