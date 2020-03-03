Former Balochistan CM, others acquitted in BNP leader murder case

QUETTA: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday acquitted Balochistan’s former chief minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri and two others in the murder case of Balochistan National Party (BNP) leader Nawabzada Amanullah Khan Zehri and his grandson, reported ARY News.

Nawabzada Amanullah Zehri was killed along with his grandson and two other people near the Crash Plant area of Khuzdar district last year in August.

ATC Judge Jan Muhammad Gohar exonerated the former chief minister, former deputy commissioner Agha Shakeel Durrani and Mir Naimatullah Zehri from all charges for want of evidence.

Nawabzada Mir Amanullah Khan Zehri, along with his 15-year-old grandson Mardan Niaz Khan Zehri, was on way home to the Noorgama Zehri area from the Bulbul area in vehicles when his convoy came under an attack by armed assailants who opened indiscriminate fire on the convoy and managed to escape from the scene.

Resultantly, the BNP leader, his grandson and two security guards died on the spot after receiving multiple bullet injuries.

The FIR was registered under sections 302, 109, 143, 145, 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

