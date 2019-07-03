Sanaullah’s family not allowed to meet him in jail, laments Shehbaz

LAHORE: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday lashed out at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insf (PTI) government over denying the family of incarcerated PML-N Punjab president Rana Sanaullah permission to meet him in jail.

Speaking to the media, he questioned if this is the State of Madina the prime minister brags about.

“Rana Sanaullah’s wife kept standing outside the prison but was not allowed meeting with her husband,” lamented the PML-N president.

Mr Sharif said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s worst thinking and tactics have unfolded before them.

He was of the view that a suspect can’t be denied facilities on humanitarian grounds.

“Don’t play with the life of the MNA, Allah Almighty won’t forgive you,” he advised, adding, “Imran Khan’s and [Adolf] Hitler’s thinking is the same.”

He demanded that Rana Sanullah be provided with essential medicine and alleged the government is pursuing one-point agenda of carrying out witch-hunt of the opposition PML-N.

PML-N leaders are put behind bars every day by instituting cases against them, he said, claiming that the party is being targeted.

Mr Sharif announced that an all parties conference will be held to chalk out a future strategy in the wake of Sanaullah’s arrest.

Comments

comments