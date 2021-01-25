Sanghar fire: People couldn’t save cattle, belongings as 15 houses gutted

SANGHAR: In an unfortunate turn of events, a fire erupting out of nowhere on Monday has engulfed at least 15 residential units in Sanghar with no reported casualties, ARY News reported.

According to the rescue sources from the spot, the fire in Sanghar’s small town of Jhol, was so instant it did not allow the residents to salvage their stuff and precious belongings laying within the units.

Jewelries, furniture, and wheat heaps were amongst the things that the fire claimed while for the living, over dozen cattle were killed.

Separately in another ill-fated incident today, two critical cardiac patients died as the ambulance in which they were being shifted to another hospital exhausted its oxygen reserve.

According to the details, the incident took place when Fatima, 65, and Rubina, 55, both had suffered heart attacks, were being shifted from taluka headquarter hospital (THQ) to district headquarter hospital (DHQ) in the same ambulance in Quaidabad.

