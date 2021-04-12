Sania Mirza marks 11th anniversary with Shoaib Malik with sweet note

Sania Mirza has penned a sweet note for her husband, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, on their 11th wedding anniversary.

Sharing a series of two photos on her Instagram, one of which is a throwback to when she was pregnant with their son Izhaan Mirza Malik, and the other is a more recent one, the ace tennis player wrote, “Through ‘thick’ and ‘thin’ they said.”

“Happy Anniversary to my main… To many more years of irritating you InshaAllah,” she added, also acknowledging that the two have been together through the good and the bad.

The couple first met in 2003 unbeknownst that they would fall in love years later in Australia in 2010. They tied the knot just four months after their fateful meeting in Hobart, Australia, and have been married for a decade now.

