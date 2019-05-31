Mostly, people seem to have conflicting beliefs about ‘Pizza’ and we have recently witnessed it on the internet when Pakistani cricketer Hasan Ali was trolled by netizens for his ideology about the Italian dish.

Amid intense world cup scenario, sports anchor Zainab Abbas got Shadab Khan and Hasan Ali into playing the ‘How Well Do You Know Each Other’ game.

During the game, Hasan Ali upon learning that Shadab’s favourite food is pizza said, “Pizza is not a Junk food it’s good for recovery.”

While many would disagree with Ali’s statement but he has former Indian tennis player Sania Mirza on his side.

A number of netizens trolled Hasan Ali, meanwhile, Sania jumped to rescue him on Twitter saying: “He is actually right ! It’s very good recovery specially after long and hard matches .. not the full cheesy one but the gourmet ones are definitely very good .. the carbs are necessary and needed for recovery.”

And Sania Bhabhi was not the only Bhabhi who came to his rescue. Former Pakistan cricketer Azhar Mahmood’s wife Ebba Qureshi too supported him and said that pizzas are actually good for recovery “because of the carbs”, especially after a game.