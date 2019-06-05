Sania Mirza-Malik shares family portrait wishing Eid

Indian professional tennis player, and wife of former Pakistan Cricket captain Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza shared a family portrait on social media wishing Eid to everyone celebrating, ARY News reported.

Taking to the social media website, Instagram, Mirza sent out a warm Eid greeting with a family portrait of her along with her sister and parents with a valued addition of little Izhaan Mirza-Malik in the arms of her grandmother.

The touching portrait carried a caption saying, “Eid Mubarak from me and mine” along with a heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram Eid Mubarak from me and mine ❤️ A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on Jun 5, 2019 at 5:07am PDT

Shoaib Malik who is currently on tour representing Pakistan in the Cricket World Cup in England was not a part of the wholesome graphic and many of Sania’s followers inquired about his visible absence from the frame.

In October 2018, Shoaib Malik announced on Twitter that Mirza had delivered a baby boy and named him Izhaan Mirza Malik.

In April, Mirza had announced on Instagram that she was pregnant with her first child, with husband Shoaib Malik and was thus taking a break from tennis.

Mirza has announced that she hopes to return to professional tennis in time for the 2020 Summer Olympics.

