Star sportswoman Sania Mirza seems to have found the perfect finish to her day-time serve – in the form of hit drama serial Mera Dil Mera Dushman.

Mirza, the wife of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, took to her Instagram story feature to share how she unwinds after a long day, posting a picture of a steaming mug of tea and TV in the background. She went on to liken “Chamomile tea and Mera Dil Mera Dushman” to a win!

Sania Mirza also added that her little one being asleep adds to the feeling. Mirza and Malik, who tied the knot in 2010 after meeting at a restaurant in Hobart were blessed with a son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, in 2018.

The hit drama serial that Mirza so enjoys aired on ARY Digital from February 2020 to September 2020, featuring Alizeh Shah, Noaman Sami, and Yasir Nawaz in starring roles. However, now that the drama serial has wrapped up and Mirza might be finishing up her binge soon, which other serial do you think she should watch next?

Comments

comments