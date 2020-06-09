Sania Mirza shares an adorable photo with her son

Tennis star Sania Mirza recently took to social media to share an adorable photo with her son Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Taking to Instagram, Mirza posted the photo and captioned it “My happy place.”

Izhaan’s hair can be seen tied in a pony tail in the photo.

Renowned personalities including Angad Bedi and cricketer Hasan Ali as well as fans showered love on the photo.

The mother-son duo are quarantined at the Mirza house in Hyderabad, India. Meanwhile, cricketer Shoaib Malik is in Sialkot, Pakistan.

The family are separated due to the coronavirus lockdown. Earlier, in an interview Mirza revealed that she is finding it difficult to deal with the coronavirus pandemic as her husband is not with her.

“We don’t know when Izhaan will be able to see his father again. It’s as basic as that,” she had said.

