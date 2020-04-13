Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik celebrate 10 years of togetherness
Celebrity couple Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik marked a decade of togetherness over the weekend.
The Indian tennis star and Pakistani cricketer celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary.
Taking to Instagram, Mirza shared what a decade of being married looks like.
“Happy Anniversary Shoaib Malik. A decade of being married looks like this!! Expectation vs reality,” she wrote.
Malik also tweeted a throwback photo to mark their wedding anniversary.
Happy 10th anniversary @mirzasania 🤩🤗🙏🏼🤲🏼 #Alhumdulilah pic.twitter.com/tZDqPiZNSH
— Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) April 12, 2020
The couple tied the knot in April, 2010 in Hyderabad followed by a Valima reception in Sialkot, Pakistan. They welcomed their first child, Izhaan Mirza Malik, in October 2019.