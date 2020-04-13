Web Analytics
Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik celebrate 10 years of togetherness

Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik

Celebrity couple Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik marked a decade of togetherness over the weekend. 

The Indian tennis star and Pakistani cricketer celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Mirza shared what a decade of being married looks like.

“Happy Anniversary Shoaib Malik. A decade of being married looks like this!! Expectation vs reality,” she wrote.

Malik also tweeted a throwback photo to mark their wedding anniversary.

The couple tied the knot in April, 2010 in Hyderabad followed by a Valima reception in Sialkot, Pakistan. They welcomed their first child, Izhaan Mirza Malik, in October 2019.

