Sania Mirza on what brought her and Shoaib Malik together

Tennis star Sania Mirza recalled her first-ever meeting with Shoaib Malik and said destiny led her to him.

Making an appearance on India Today’s Inspiration, she opened up about how she met her husband for the first time in Australia.

“We knew each other socially and then we bumped into each other at a restaurant in Hobart where you don’t even see animals/birds after 6 pm, forget people,” she said.

She said that she thought that only destiny had a role to play in their marriage but the Pakistani cricketer had actually planned the meeting.

“Must’ve been destiny that we met over there to be very honest. Only later I realized that he had actually planned to come to the restaurant because I was there. I was giving destiny all the credit but it was clearly not,” Sania Mirza shared.

The couple got married on April 12, 2010, in Hyderabad followed by a Valima reception in Sialkot, Pakistan. They welcomed their first child, Izhaan Mirza Malik, in October last year.

Speaking about having her first child and the two-year break from Tennis, Sania said “I was still in the top 10 in the world when I decided to have a baby. And it was not something that was an accident, we planned to have a baby and we both were ready.”

She added that she would not trade motherhood for the hold.

The athlete is all set to make a comeback to the tennis court with Ukraine’s Nadiia Kichenok at the Hobert International in January, followed by the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the year.

Comments

comments