Sania Mirza’s sister shares dreamy reception pictures

Tennis star Sania Mirza’s sister Anam Mirza shared stunning pictures from her dreamy wedding reception with husband Asaduddin.

Anam Mirza tied the knot to the son of former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin on December 11 in Hyderabad.

The stylist has kept her fans updated by posting pictures from the wedding festivities on social media. Anam’s wedding functions included a bridal shower, mehndi, wedding and reception.

Taking to Instagram, Anam shared dreamy pictures from the reception in which the newlyweds can be seen holding hands.

She announced her marriage with Asaduddin in a post on Instagram on December 12.

