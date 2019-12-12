Web Analytics
In pictures: Sania Mirza’s sister Anam Mirza ties the knot

Sania Mirza sister wedding

Tennis star Sania Mirza’s younger sister Anam Mirza has tied the knot with cricketer  Mohammad Azharuddin’s son Asaduddin in Hyderabad.

The wedding ceremony was held on Wednesday with family and friends in attendance. Anam opted for a traditional lavender outfit with a plum dupatta for her big day while her husband complimented her in a cream-coloured Sherwani.

Anam took to Instagram to share photos from her wedding.

The stylist’s first marriage to Akbar Rasheed in November 2016 ended in divorce two years later. took to Instagram to share photos from her wedding.

Here are some stunning pictures from Anam Mirza’s wedding festivities:

Mehndi

anam mirza

sania mirza sister

anam mirza wedding

sania mirza family

Wedding

anam mirza and husband

anam wedding shoot

