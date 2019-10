Sania Mirza’s sister set to marry former cricketer Azharuddin’s son

Tennis star Sania Mirza has confirmed sister Anam Mirza’s marriage with former Indian cricket captain’s son.

Mirza shared that her sister, a fashion designer, is set to marry former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin’s son, Asad.

“She is actually getting married in December. We just came back from her bachelorette trip in Paris. We are really excited,” Mirza told The Times Of India on Monday.

Anam shared a picture from her bridal shower recently.

Taking to Instagram, she has also posted photos with soon to be husband, Asad.

Her first marriage to former husband Akbar Rasheed in November 2016 ended in divorce two years later.

