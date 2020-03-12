Sania Mirza says Izhaan inspires her to be the best she can be

Tennis star Sania Mirza relished motherhood during the game as she shared an adorable photo with her son along with an inspiring caption.

Taking to Twitter, she shared a photo with Izhaan Mirza Malik from the tennish court and wrote “My life in a picture I wouldn’t have it any other way Alhamdulillah.”

She continued: “This is right before we played the tie against Indonesia to make the world group play offs for the first time @fedcuptennis .. he inspires me the most to do what I do and be the best I can be.”

Fans and celebrities including Anushka Sharma showered praise on the athlete for being so successful and continuing to play tennis even her giving birth to her first child.

The socialite gave birth to her son Izhaan Mirza Malik in October 2018. She is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik.

Sania returned to the court with a victory after a gap of two years in January with a victory in women’s doubles at the Hobart International.

