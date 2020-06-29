Sania Mirza shares adorable video with her son

Tennis star Sania Mirza recently took to social media to share an adorable video with her son Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Turning to Instagram, Mirza shared a video in which the one and a half year-old can be seen telling his mother how a dog barks, and what his uncle and father Shoaib Malik do when they play cricket.

“Asad khaalu hits a 4 but Baba hits a 6, he might be a bit biased,” the athlete captioned the video.

Fans and many celebrities have showered love and praise on Mirza’s post.

She is currently in quarantine with her family in Hyderabad, India meanwhile cricketer Shoaib Malik has been in Sialkot since the imposition of the lockdown and travel ban amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He will be spending time with his immediate family whom he has not seen for nearly five months before joining Pakistan cricket team in England on July 24.

Comments

comments