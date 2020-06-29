Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Sania Mirza shares adorable video with her son

Sania Mirza , son, Izhaan Mirza Malik

Tennis star Sania Mirza recently took to social media to share an adorable video with her son Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Turning to Instagram, Mirza shared a video in which the one and a half year-old can be seen telling his mother how a dog barks, and what his uncle and father Shoaib Malik do when they play cricket.

“Asad khaalu hits a 4 but Baba hits a 6, he might be a bit biased,” the athlete captioned the video.

Fans and many celebrities have showered love and praise on Mirza’s post.

She is currently in quarantine with her family in Hyderabad, India meanwhile cricketer Shoaib Malik has been in Sialkot since the imposition of the lockdown and travel ban amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He will be spending time with his immediate family whom he has not seen for nearly five months before joining Pakistan cricket team in England on July 24.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Rolling Stones warn Trump of legal action over song use

Lifestyle

Black lives celebrated and mourned at emotional BET Awards

Lifestyle

Saba Qamar speaks up for Areeka Haq

Lifestyle

Aiman Khan sends love to her Insta family


ARY NEWS URDU