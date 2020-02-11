Sania Mirza opens up about her weight loss journey

Tennis star Sania Mirza shocked fans with her weight loss transformation when she revealed that she shed 26 kilos in four months.

Taking to Instagram, Sania shared a before and after photo detailing her amazing weight loss journey.

“89 kilos vs 63 🙃 we all have goals.. everyday goals and long term goals .. take pride in each one of those .. it took me 4 months to achieve this goal of mine.”

She continued “to get back to being healthy and fit after having a baby .. feels like such a long way.to come back and regain fitness and being able to compete at the highest level again.”

The socialite gave birth to her son Izhaan Mirza Malik in October 2018. She is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik.

“Follow your dreams.No matter how many people tell you , you can’t because God knows how many of those we have around us . If I can then anyone can #believe,” she concluded.

The athlete marked her return to the tennis court with a victory in women’s doubles after a gap of two years at the Hobart International in January.

