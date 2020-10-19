Sania Nishtar tests positive for COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Sania Nishtar has tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday, ARY News reported.

Taking to social networking website, Twitter, Sania Nishtar said, “I have tested positive for COVID-19 and am isolating myself.”

I have tested positive for COVID 19 and am isolating myself. I have mild symptoms and will, therefore, continue to work from home — Sania Nishtar (@SaniaNishtar) October 19, 2020

She maintained that she had mild symptoms of the coronavirus. The special assistant said,” I have mild symptoms and will, therefore, continue to work from home.

Earlier on October 13, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan had said that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Taking to social networking website, Twitter, Jam Kamal Khan said, “My Covid-19 Test has come positive.” He did not specify whether he was showing symptoms of the coronavirus or not.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leaders Jam Madad Ali Khan and Rashid Rabbani had been put on ventilators after their coronavirus symptoms worsened.

