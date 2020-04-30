Sania Nishtar, Usman Dar call on PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar and SAPM on Youth Affairs Usman Dar called on PM Imran Khan on Thursday, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, PM Imran Khan gave the approval to begin country-wide operations of Corona Relief Tiger Force.

The premier ordered to activate the Tiger Force from Monday across the country and also decided to address the volunteers through social media platforms. Following the directives, Usman dar commenced preparations to beginning the activities of the youth force.

The services of the volunteers joined the Tiger Force will be utilised to provide financial assistance to the unemployed labourers besides running a nation-wide awareness campaign about coronavirus pandemic.

Later, Usman Dar confirmed that the Prime Minister’s Corona Relief Tiger Force will become operational in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa next week.

Speaking at a press conference, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the volunteer force on Monday after which it will start relief activities. He added protective gear and guidelines will be provided to the youth force to protect them from contracting the coronavirus.

Usman Dar said the tiger force will ensure that standard operating procedures (SOPs) are followed during congregational prayers in mosques besides enforcing social distancing regulations at utility stores to check crowding.

He said the volunteer force will also assist various institutions in containing the spread of the coronavirus.

