Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik celebrate son’s first birthday

Power sports couple Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza celebrated the first birthday of their son Izhaan Mirza Malik.

In videos doing round on social media, the couple can be seen cutting the cake with their bundle of joy who turned one on October 30.

The tennis star took to social media to post a heartwarming message for Izhaan to mark the special occasion.

“Exactly one year since you came into this world and became our world .. you smiled the first day you were born and continue to spread smiles everywhere you go .. my truest, purest most amazing boy .. I LOVE YOU and I promise to be by your side until my last breath.”

She added “Happy Birthday my little angel. I pray Allah gives you everything you work towards and desire and continue to grow into the most loving and gentle boy that you already are .. InshaAllah .. Thank you for choosing us my little Izhaan ❤️.”

Sharing a video in which the young child can be seen playing with his aunt Anam Mirza, Sania shared that the family was looking forward to the one-year-old’s birthday.

Father Malik also wished birthday to his little boy. He wrote “Salgira Mubarak to my little man. May Allah bless always you my jaan.”

Salgira Mubarak to my little man. May Allah bless always you my jaan ❤ pic.twitter.com/6RDKqevzYV — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) October 30, 2019

The couple tied the knot on April 12, 2010, in Hyderabad, India.

