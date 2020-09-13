‘Sanitized Chori’: Robbers in India follow COVID-19 SOPs while looting jewellery store

Amid a record rise in coronavirus cases in India, the fear of contracting the virus is so much that now even criminals have been strictly adhering to Covid-19 protocols!

In one such incident which seems straight out of a movie, two masked men in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh casually walked into a jewellery store, sanitised their hands and then robbed the store!

In Aligarh , then men rob a jewellery shop following full ‘covid protocol’ – walk in wearing masks , get hands sanitised and then whip out a gun and rob the establishment ! @aligarhpolice have promised swift action … pic.twitter.com/hTOREmEg2W — Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) September 11, 2020

Yes, this bizarre incident happened on Friday when the masked men after getting their hands sanitised, pointed guns at the store workers and immediately started stuffing their bags with jewellery. Within a few minutes, the robbers pull off the heist in broad daylight, while stunned customers sat motionless in fear.

According to the owner of the shop, “the miscreants looted jewellery worth about Rs 36 lakh and Rs 50,000 in cash.” Bannadevi Police Station has registered a complaint, identified 2 of the robbers and launched a manhunt.

