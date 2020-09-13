Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


‘Sanitized Chori’: Robbers in UP follow COVID-19 SOPs while looting jewellery store

sanitized chori-robbers-jewellery shop

Amid a record rise in coronavirus cases in India, the fear of contracting the virus is so much that now even criminals have been strictly adhering to Covid-19 protocols! 

In one such incident which seems straight out of a movie, two masked men in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh casually walked into a jewellery store, sanitised their hands and then robbed the store!

 Yes, this bizarre incident happened on Friday when the masked men after getting their hands sanitised, pointed guns at the store workers and immediately started stuffing their bags with jewellery. Within a few minutes, the robbers pull off the heist in broad daylight, while stunned customers sat motionless in fear.

According to the owner of the shop, “the miscreants looted jewellery worth about Rs 36 lakh and Rs 50,000 in cash.” Bannadevi Police Station has registered a complaint, identified 2 of the robbers and launched a manhunt.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Offbeat

Woman donates kidney to cop who arrested her years ago

Offbeat

WATCH: Deranged man repeatedly assaults African woman during flight

Offbeat

VIDEO: Cop chasing robber shoots music school student

Offbeat

Footage of spinning waterspout in Dalian Bay stuns everyone


ARY NEWS URDU