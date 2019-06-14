Bollywood’s ace director and producer’s next project will be based on discrimination people face due to the colour of their skin in India.

It is reported by Indian publications that the final draft of the film is under works at the director’s production house.

In a first, Bhansali will be touching upon the topic of ‘colourism’ through a Bollywood film. Reportedly, he will only be producing it. Another director will be roped in for the project but the name hasn’t been finalized yet. He is also keen to opt for a fresh face for the film.

The film will take down the beauty industry in a subtle way which propagates that people with lighter skin tones meet the beauty standards.

Currently, the director is focusing on his upcoming project, a Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt starerr Inshallah which will be released on Eid in 2020.

Bhansali is known for his powerful story lines. He is a recipient of four National awards and several other awards.

