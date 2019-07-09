Web Analytics
Sanjrani urges Chinese businessmen to invest in health sector  

Pakistan, war, terrorism, Sadiq Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday said that health sector provided huge potential in the country for foreign investment. 

The Senate chairman said this while talking to a consortium of health sector investment from China in Islamabad. He appreciated the investment plans of the consortium and hoped that it would benefit the local population by providing quality health facilities.

The consortium was currently exploring the possibilities of expanding its network providing different health related facilities to the people.

Read More: Chinese delegation urged to exploit untapped potential of IT sector

Earlier on July 3, a delegation of China Railways Construction Cooperation (CRCCI) had called on Advisor to PM on Commerce, Textile, Industries & Production, and Investment Razaq Dawood.

He had apprised the delegation of investment-friendly policies of Pakistan and urged them to exploit the untapped potential of the IT sector by bringing investment to the country.

He had underscored the special incentives provided to the investors in Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

