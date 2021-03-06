Sadiq Sanjrani seeks MQM-P support for top Senate post

ISLAMABAD: Sadiq Sanjrani, the current Senate chairman, on Saturday called on Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, Sadiq Sanjrani sought MQM-P’s support for the chairmanship of the upper house of the Parliament. The country’s overall political situation, the vote of confidence, upcoming elections for the Senate top slots and other issues were discussed in the meeting.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, Balochistan Awami Party’s Khalid Hussain Magsi, Manzoor Ahmed Kakar, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Aminul Haque and others were present in the meeting.

Read More: Govt to field Sanjrani for Senate chairmanship

Earlier on March 4, the government had nominated Sadiq Sanjrani, the incumbent Senate chairman, as its candidate for the chairmanship of the upper house of Parliament.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced Sadiq Sanjrani for Senate Chairmanship,” Information Minister Shibli Faraz had announced in a Twitter statement that day.

In a related development, Sanjrani had met with National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser. Responding to questions posed by journalists following the meeting, Qaiser had said, “His personal opinion is that there is no better candidate than Sadiq Sanjrani [for the post of the chairman].”

